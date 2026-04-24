FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Marlins On April 24

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .282 BA, .325 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News