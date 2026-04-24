Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Marlins On April 24

Schmitt is hitting for a .282 BA, .325 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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