Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 27

Schmitt is hitting for a .298 BA, .339 OBP and .567 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Mike Soroka (6-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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