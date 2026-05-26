Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 26

Schmitt is hitting for a .295 BA, .337 OBP and .555 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.

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