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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 26

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .295 BA, .337 OBP and .555 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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