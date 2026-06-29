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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Diamondbacks On June 29

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .290 BA, .316 OBP and .508 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 37 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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