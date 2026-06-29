Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Diamondbacks On June 29

Schmitt is hitting for a .290 BA, .316 OBP and .508 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 37 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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