Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Braves On June 26

Schmitt is hitting for a .294 BA, .321 OBP and .519 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 35 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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