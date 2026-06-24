Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Athletics On June 24

Schmitt is hitting for a .299 BA, .327 OBP and .530 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 34 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.

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