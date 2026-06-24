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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Athletics On June 24

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .299 BA, .327 OBP and .530 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 34 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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