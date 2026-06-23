Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Athletics On June 23

Schmitt is hitting for a .296 BA, .324 OBP and .531 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 34 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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