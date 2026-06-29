Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 29

Mize is 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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