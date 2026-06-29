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Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers • #12 SP

Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 29

Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mize has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mize is 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

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