Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 23

Mize is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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