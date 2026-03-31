Casey Mize And Tigers Play Diamondbacks On March 31
Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mize has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mize went 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.