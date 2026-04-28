Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 28
Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Mize has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mize is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.