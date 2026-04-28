Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 28

Mize is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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