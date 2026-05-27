Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On May 27

Mize is 2-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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