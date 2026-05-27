Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On May 27
Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mize has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mize is 2-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.