Carter Jensen And Royals Face White Sox On June 28
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .312 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 39 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay (6-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.