Carter Jensen And Royals Face White Sox On June 28

Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .312 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 39 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (6-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.

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