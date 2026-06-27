Carter Jensen And Royals Take On White Sox On June 27
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .313 OBP and .434 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 39 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Davis Martin (9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.