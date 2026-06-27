Carter Jensen And Royals Take On White Sox On June 27

Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .313 OBP and .434 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 39 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

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