Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On June 26

Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .314 OBP and .437 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 39 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

The White Sox will send David Sandlin (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.