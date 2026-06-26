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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On June 26

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .314 OBP and .437 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 39 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

The White Sox will send David Sandlin (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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