Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On Aug. 4

Jensen is hitting for a .232 BA, .304 OBP and .424 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 48 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

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