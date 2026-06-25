Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Rays On June 25

Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .314 OBP and .428 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 38 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Casey Legumina (2-1) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

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