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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Rays On June 25

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .314 OBP and .428 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 38 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Casey Legumina (2-1) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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