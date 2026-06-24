Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 24

Jensen is hitting for a .244 BA, .313 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 37 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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