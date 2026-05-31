Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On May 31

Jensen is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .401 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 22 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (2-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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