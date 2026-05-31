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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On May 31

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .401 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 22 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (2-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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