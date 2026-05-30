Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Rangers On May 30

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .306 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 20 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Kumar Rocker (2-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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