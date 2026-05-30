Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Rangers On May 30
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Jensen has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .306 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 20 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.
Kumar Rocker (2-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.