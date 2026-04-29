Carter Jensen And Royals Face Athletics On April 29
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .265 BA, .347 OBP and .506 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 13 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.
Luis Severino (1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.