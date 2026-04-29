Carter Jensen And Royals Face Athletics On April 29

Jensen is hitting for a .265 BA, .347 OBP and .506 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 13 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Luis Severino (1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.

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