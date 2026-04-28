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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Athletics On April 28

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .268 BA, .351 OBP and .512 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 13 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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