Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Athletics On April 28

Jensen is hitting for a .268 BA, .351 OBP and .512 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 13 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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