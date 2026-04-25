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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Face Angels On April 25

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .288 BA, .361 OBP and .562 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (0-2) pitches for the Angels to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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