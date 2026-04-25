Carter Jensen And Royals Face Angels On April 25

Jensen is hitting for a .288 BA, .361 OBP and .562 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (0-2) pitches for the Angels to make his second start this season.

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