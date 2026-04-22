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Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs

Carson Kelly

Chicago Cubs • #15 C

Carson Kelly And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 22

Carson Kelly and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelly is hitting for a .310 BA, .420 OBP and .466 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored nine runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carson Kelly

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