Carson Kelly And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 22

Kelly is hitting for a .310 BA, .420 OBP and .466 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored nine runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

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