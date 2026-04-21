Carson Kelly And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 21

Kelly is hitting for a .315 BA, .422 OBP and .481 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored nine runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Jesus Luzardo (1-3 with a 7.94 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.