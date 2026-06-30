Carson Kelly And Cubs Take On Padres On June 30

Kelly is hitting for a .276 BA, .362 OBP and .391 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 30 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

JP Sears (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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