Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Play Rangers On April 21

Mlodzinski is 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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