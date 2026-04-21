Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Play Rangers On April 21
Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mlodzinski is 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up two hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.