Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Mets On March 29

Mlodzinski went 5-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.