Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Mets On March 29
Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mlodzinski went 5-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.