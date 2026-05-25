Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Play Cubs On May 25

Mlodzinski is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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