Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Brewers On April 26
Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has -125 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mlodzinski is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.