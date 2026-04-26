Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Brewers On April 26

Mlodzinski is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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