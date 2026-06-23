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Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon

New York Yankees • #55 SP

Carlos Rodon And Yankees Take On Tigers On June 23

Carlos Rodon will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rodon has -152 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodon is 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Rodon

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