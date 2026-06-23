Carlos Rodon And Yankees Take On Tigers On June 23

Rodon is 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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