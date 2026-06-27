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Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox

Carlos Narvaez

Boston Red Sox • #75 C

Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 27

Carlos Narvaez and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Narvaez is hitting for a .205 BA, .279 OBP and .295 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 15 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (2-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Narvaez

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