Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Face Twins On May 23

Narvaez is hitting for a .224 BA, .303 OBP and .337 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.