Carlos Correa And Astros Take On Red Sox On March 30

Correa had a .276 BA, .332 OBP and .402 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .734 and he scored 63 runs. In 584 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Ranger Suarez will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

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