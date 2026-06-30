Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Tigers On June 30

Schlittler is 8-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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