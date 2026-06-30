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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Tigers On June 30

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +108 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 8-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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