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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Royals On May 26

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 6-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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