Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Royals On May 26

Schlittler is 6-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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