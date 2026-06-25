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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 25

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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