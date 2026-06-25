Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 25

Schlittler is 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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