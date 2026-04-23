Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Red Sox On April 23

Schlittler is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

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