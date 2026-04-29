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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 29

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 2:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Schlittler is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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