Cam Schlittler And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 29

Schlittler is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.