Cam Schlittler And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 29
Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 2:35 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Schlittler is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up three hits.
The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.