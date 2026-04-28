FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Rangers On April 28

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +114 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News