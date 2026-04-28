Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Rangers On April 28

Schlittler is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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