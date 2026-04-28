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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Twins On April 28

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .205 BA, .288 OBP and .419 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 13 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (2-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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