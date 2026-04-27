Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Twins On April 27

Raleigh is hitting for a .204 BA, .289 OBP and .398 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 12 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

The Twins will send Connor Prielipp (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.