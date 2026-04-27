Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Twins On April 27
Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Raleigh is hitting for a .204 BA, .289 OBP and .398 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 12 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
The Twins will send Connor Prielipp (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.