Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 4

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .266 OBP and .311 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 26 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.

Troy Melton (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.75 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.