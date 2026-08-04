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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 4

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .266 OBP and .311 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 26 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.

Troy Melton (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.75 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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