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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Pirates On June 25

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .166 BA, .258 OBP and .316 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 18 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Bubba Chandler (2-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.62 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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