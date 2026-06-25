Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Pirates On June 25

Raleigh is hitting for a .166 BA, .258 OBP and .316 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 18 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Bubba Chandler (2-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.62 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.