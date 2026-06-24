Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Pirates On June 24

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .258 OBP and .317 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .575 and he has scored 18 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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