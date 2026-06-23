Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Pirates On June 23

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .259 OBP and .302 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 17 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (5-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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