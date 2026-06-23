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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Pirates On June 23

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .259 OBP and .302 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 17 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (5-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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