Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Phillies On Aug. 25

Raleigh is hitting for a .167 BA, .282 OBP and .336 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 31 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with three home runs and four RBIs) in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.12 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

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