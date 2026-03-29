FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Guardians On March 29

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh had a .247 BA, .359 OBP and .589 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .948, which ranked 4th in MLB, and he scored 110 runs. In 705 plate appearances, he hit 60 home runs (1st in MLB) and drove in 125 runs (3rd in MLB). Raleigh recorded 14 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi will start for the Guardians, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News