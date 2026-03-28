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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Guardians On March 28

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh had a .247 BA, .359 OBP and .589 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .948, which ranked 4th in MLB, and he scored 110 runs. In 705 plate appearances, he hit 60 home runs (1st in MLB) and drove in 125 runs (3rd in MLB). Raleigh recorded 14 steals on 18 attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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