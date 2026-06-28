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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Guardians On June 28

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .261 OBP and .310 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 19 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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